Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi; requests to take measures for crisis-hit sugar industry

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, most of the industries have been hit and many have even shutdown. In Maharashtra, sugar industry is one of the worst hit industry even before coronavirus came into existence. And now, it has become worse.

Therefore, to tackle the crisis, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has written to PM Modi requesting him to take this into consideration and plan out relief measures for the crisis hit sugar industry.

He writes," I am earnestly requesting for your urgent intervention to bail out sugar industry from crisis aggravated exponentially by unprecedented nationwide lockdown in the wake of pandemic Covid-19."

He added, "Even before the lockdown, you were kind enough to take some important policy initiatives like MSP, Export of Sugar, Buffer Stock and Interest Subvention on Capex for Ethanol production duly supported by financial measures."