Sharad Pawar Terms BJP A 'Washing Machine', Says 'Leaders With Corruption Charges Get Inducted And Comes Out Clean'

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NCP SCP Chief Sharad Pawar termed the Bharatiya Janata Party a "Washing machine" and said it is inducting the leaders with corruption charges from opposite parties and getting them "cleaned".

Addressing a party convention in Lonavala of Pune district on Thursday, Pawar criticized PM Modi for his continuous criticism of the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

"BJP, on the one hand, talks highly about Mahatma Gandhi, but on the other hand, denigrates Jawaharlal Nehru, lot of freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives went to jail and accepted the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose and Jawaharlal Nehru, but PM Modi criticizes Nehru and his policy," Pawar said.

He further slammed the BJP for giving full-page advertisements on 'Modi ki Guarantee' in the newspapers.

"At whose expense the advertisements are given. It is at the expense of the common citizen of India. In these advertisements, Modi talked about doubling or increasing farmer's income but in the last ten years, the number of suicide farmers has increased," he said.

BJP is sitting cold on corruption allegations

Criticizing the BJP for taking Ashok Chavan on its side after making allegations against him for years, "Modi is talking about corruption. A few days ago, a booklet was distributed in the Parliament in which there was a reference to the Aadarsh Scam, and in the next few days, Ashok Chavan, who had faced allegedly cases in the said scam, joined the BJP and made Rajya Sabha MP." Reacting to the claims made by Prime Minister Modi last year that the NCP has committed corruption worth Rs 70,000 crore, Pawar said that now the BJP is sitting cold on such allegations.

"During the Bhopal rally, Modi said NCP has a corrupt leader and talked about an irrigation scam worth Rs 70,000 crores. Then I categorically denied allegations of involvement of NCP leaders and dared that they should initiate the inquiry by appointing a judge from the Supreme Court, but now they are not saying anything," he said.

BJP is like a washing machine: Sharad Pawar

Pawar further mentioned that the BJP has gone silent on their allegations since nephew Ajit Pawar went to their side.

"Against whom the allegations were made, you can see where they are now?" he said, adding that "therefore, the BJP is like a washing machine, where clothes get directly cleaned and the same way leaders who are facing corruption charges from opposite parties are being inducted and getting cleaned." Earlier on February 21, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis felicitated and congratulated the BJP's newly elected Rajya Sabha members, including Congress turncoat Ashok Chavan.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Mumbai on February 13.

The 65-year-old was welcomed at the BJP office in south Mumbai, attended by key leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule.