 'Sharad Pawar Lost 2 Opportunities To Become PM, Should Retire': Cyrus Poonawala's Advice To NCP Chief
ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 10:21 AM IST
Sharad Pawar and Cyrus Poonawala | ANI/X

Pune: As Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is busy in the INDIA bloc meeting in Mumbai along with other Maha Vikas Aghadi partners, his close friend and industrialist Cyrus Poonawalla has advice for the veteran politician.

While speaking on the sidelines of an event of Meet and Greet with the Team Of Miss World 2023, Cyrus Poonawalla said that Pawar had two opportunities to become Prime Minister, however, he lost it and now it is time for him to take retirement and rest.

While replying to a question about two factions in his close friend's political party in a press conference, Poonawala said, "My advice to Sharad Pawar...He had two opportunities to become Prime Minister but he lost it. He is a clever person. He could have served well at that time but that chance has gone. Like I am also getting older therefore he should retire."

Poonawalla also appreciated the success of ISRO's Chandrayan 3 mission and said, "India has become the fourth nation to achieve the feat by successfully landing on the moon and said it is a great honour. The aerospace industry will greatly benefit from this success." He also talked about the Serum Institute of India being instrumental in bringing vaccines and a cure for malaria and dengue by the end of this year.

Poonawalla hosted the Miss World 2023 team in Pune at Ritz Carlton Hotel here. The attendees include Karolina Bielawska (current Miss World 2022), Sini Shetty (Miss India), Shree Saini (Miss World America) and Julia Morley. 

