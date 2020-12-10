Sharad Pawar Birthday: Maha govt to name a new rural development scheme after him

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and senior politician Sharad Pawar will turn 80 on December 12.

A new rural development scheme in Maharashtra has been named after him on December 12.

The 'Sharad Pawar Rural Prosperity Scheme' was announced a week after the MVA government completed one year in office and three days ahead of the veteran politician's birthday.

Pawar, the veteran of many political battles, was at the centre of Maharashtra politics when he brought three parties — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — together to form a coalition government to prevent BJP from returning to power in the state.

He is also said to be the one who convinced Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to become the Maharashtra chief minister so as to bring stability to the government.

Under the scheme, construction of roads to connect farms and improvement of access to agriculture fields will be undertaken, the statement said. Construction of farm ponds and shelters for cattle and poultry will be carried out under the programme, it added. Providing jobs to rural residents is another key feature of the scheme.