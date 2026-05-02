Shankh Air To Handle Its Own Ground Operations At Lucknow, To Outsource To GHAs At Other Airports; Commencement Of Operations Delayed To 2026 End

Shankh Air To Handle Its Own Ground Operations At Lucknow, To Outsource To GHAs At Other Airports |

Mumbai: Upcoming carrier Shankh Air has finalised its operational strategy for ground handling as it prepares to join the increasingly competitive Indian skies. The airline will manage its own ground operations at its primary base in Lucknow, while outsourcing these services to specialised agencies at all other regional and metro airports.

Ground handling outsourced to specialised agencies

Shankh Air became one of the three airlines to have secured the no objection certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in December last year. The airline is now in the final stages of obtaining its air operator's certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

A senior airline executive exclusively told The Free Press Journal that the carrier will handle its own operations at its base in Lucknow by deploying its own staff and equipment to manage check-in, baggage handling, and ramp services. This self-handling model is expected to provide Shankh Air with greater flexibility in turnaround times and personalised passenger service.

Third-party agencies being vetted for Delhi, Mumbai and smaller regional airports

For its wider network, which will include major hubs like Delhi and Mumbai as well as smaller regional airports, the airline is currently in the process of vetting and hiring third-party ground handling agencies. This approach will allow the startup to scale rapidly without the immediate capital expenditure of stationing heavy equipment and large teams at every destination.

The move is seen as a strategic effort to maintain high service standards and control costs at its home turf while leveraging the existing infrastructure of established ground handling agencies elsewhere.

Move balances high service standards at home turf with cost control elsewhere

While the airline had initially explored an early 2026 debut, it is now firmly targeting the end of 2026 to commence scheduled commercial operations. Notably, the rising aviation turbine fuel prices due to the West Asia war has also played a major role in postponing the commencement of operations.

Shankh Air will initially focus on connecting Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Gorakhpur with major Indian metros and interstate cities like Indore and Dehradun. It is also in the process of securing aircraft on lease from global lessors but there has been no update on any deal being finalised.

Plans to launch with A320 and A321 fleet

Shankh Air plans to launch with a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Its managing director Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma had earlier said that the airline plans to purchase five aircraft, including three Airbus A320s and two A321s from Bulgaria and said that they were expected to be delivered by mid-February. However, there has been no development on that front.

Positioning itself as a full-service carrier, Shankh Air aims to bridge the gap between low-cost carriers and premium airlines. Vishwakarma has previously stated that the airline’s goal is to cater to the growing middle-class and first-time flyers who are looking for a "premium experience at competitive prices."

The airline’s entry comes at a time when the Indian aviation market is witnessing a shift. While giants like IndiGo and Air India dominate the market, the government’s push for regional connectivity under the UDAN scheme has opened a window for newer players like Shankh Air to carve out a niche.

Despite the optimism, Shankh Air enters a market currently grappling with volatile ATF prices and the operational stresses caused by the ongoing West Asia conflict. However, by securing its ground handling strategy and focusing on the high-demand Uttar Pradesh corridor, the airline hopes to build a resilient foundation before its first flight takes to the skies.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/