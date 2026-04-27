Shameless Group Of People! Viral Video Shows Injured Driver Begging For Help After Crash As Crowd Loots Spilled Drinks; Netizens React

A disturbing video circulating on social media shows a crowd of men scrambling to grab spilled beverage cartons from an overturned truck, even as an injured driver pleads for help. The location of the incident remains unverified, but the video have sparked outrage online.

The 32-second clip captures what appears to be the aftermath of a road accident involving a lorry loaded with soft drink crates. The vehicle lies overturned on a bypass road, with dozens of cartons and bottles scattered across the street.

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Crowd Rushes To Loot

Instead of offering assistance, a large group of bystanders is seen rushing toward the wreckage, grabbing whatever they can. Men are seen carrying armfuls of bottles, stuffing them into bags, and even jostling with each other in a bid to collect more.

The scene quickly turns into a frenzy, with people prioritising the free drinks over the gravity of the situation.

Driver’s Pleas Go Unheard

At the centre of the incident is the visibly injured driver, who can be seen near the overturned vehicle. Distressed and helpless, he pleads with the crowd to stop but his cries are largely ignored as the looting continues around him.

Humanity Questioned Online

The video has triggered strong reactions on social media, with many users expressing shock and anger over the lack of empathy shown. The incident has reignited conversations about bystander behaviour and the importance of helping accident victims.

A user wrote, If your first instinct at a crash site is what can I take, you’ve lost the right to complain about corruption in this country. You’re just a politician without a seat.

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Another user wrote, Vultures who are looking like humans!!

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A user wrote, Such a shameless group of people...

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Most replies echoed the same mix of shame, anger, sarcasm with very few defending the crowd. Many blame lack of civic sense, poverty, or general societal decay.