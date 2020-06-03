Shame on you Google: Twitter after Google Play Store takes down 'Remove China Apps'

After removing the Mitron app, Google Play Store has now taken down the 'Remove China Apps' designed to help smartphone users identify applications of Chinese origin.

Offered by Jaipur-based OneTouch AppLabs, the 'Remove China Apps' was released on Google Play Store on May 17. In a tweet late on Tuesday, OneTouch AppLabs confirmed that Google has "suspended" the app.

"Dear Friends, Google has suspended our #RemoveChinaApps from google play store. Thank you all for your support in past 2 weeks...," read the tweet. It did not mention why the app was removed.