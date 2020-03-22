Shame on them: Some residents are actually trying to ostracise quarantined Air India heroes who brought back Indians

Even as the nation grapples with the novel coronavirus outbreak and the government urges people to stay home and socially distance themselves to avoid the spread of the virus, not everyone has the same luxury.

Even as doctors, nurses and hospital officials man the frontlines when it comes to combating the virus, aviation officials have been involved in rescuing stranded Indians from various parts of the country.

On Sunday morning for example, an Air India flight returned with 263 Indians who had been stranded in coronavirus-hit Italian's capital, Rome.

Later, the crew members were asked to home quarantine themselves as er the organisation's usual policy.

This is not the first time Air India has rescued passengers from across the globe since the novel coronavirus pandemic struck, be it Japan, Milan or even the virus' epicenter, Wuhan.