Shahjahanpur Councillors’ Alleged ‘Income-Sharing’ Oath Video Goes Viral, Congress Demands Probe

A video purportedly showing several councillors of the Shahjahanpur Municipal Corporation taking an unusual oath to divide the civic body's income equally among themselves has gone viral on social media, triggering allegations of corruption and demands for an inquiry.

Councillors seen taking oath

In the video, which reportedly surfaced around 2 pm on Tuesday, one councillor is seen taking water in his palm and administering an oath to others. The councillors appear to repeat the words after him while promising to share municipal earnings equally.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

They also allegedly pledge to stand united if any one of them gets into trouble. During the oath-taking, an objectionable remark referring to the mother of anyone who betrays the group is also heard.

Video reportedly six months old

The video is said to be around six months old, although its authenticity and date could not be independently verified. Most of the councillors seen in the footage are reportedly associated with the BJP.

Shahjahanpur Mayor Archana Verma said she had no information about the video. Attempts to contact the municipal commissioner and councillor Lalu Pujari, who is seen administering the oath, were unsuccessful.

Political reactions follow viral video

The footage has drawn political reactions. Congress district president Rajneesh Gupta alleged that corruption had reached an extreme level in the corporation and demanded action. Samajwadi Party district president Tanveer Khan said the video could send a wrong message to the public.

Corporation faced previous allegations

The corporation has previously faced allegations involving tender irregularities and suspected wrongdoing in outsourcing recruitments.