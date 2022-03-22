Shaheed Diwas: Punjab govt declares public holiday on March 23

The Punjab government has declared a public holiday on March 23, on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, news agency ANI reported.

In the Vidhan Sabha, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the holiday will allow the people of Punjab to be able to visit Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Bhagat Singh to pay homage.

A resolution to install a statue of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar in the Punjab Assembly has also been passed today.

On March 16, Bhagwant Mann took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab in a grand ceremony organized in Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of the legendary freedom fighter.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday cautioned his party MLAs against making any recommendation for any illegitimate work while asking them to work for resolving people's problems.

He also asked the Aam Aadmi Party legislators to work hard for turning Punjab into a vibrant state.

Cautioning the MLAs against making any illegitimate recommendation, he said, "If you recommend for anybody, it means you are taking away somebody else's right." Mann gave the advice while addressing his party's 91 MLAs at Mohali here.

"People have given us a very big mandate. We have to reach every nook and corner to resolve people's issues. We have to bring change in people's lives," said Mann in his address.

"Wherever there is a problem we have to go there. We should not see we got less number of votes from this village," said Mann.

