Shaheed Diwas 2022: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, other political leaders pay tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru on Martyrs' Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrs' Day (Shaheed Diwas) today and said their passion to die for the motherland will always inspire the countrymen.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Tributes to the immortal sons of Mother India, Veer Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrs' Day. Their passion to die for the motherland will always inspire the countrymen. Long live India!"

Union home minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrs' Day (Shaheed Diwas). In a tweet, he said that the patriotism of the trio aroused the spirit of freedom during foreign rule and continues to inspire every Indian even today.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru are ideas that will remain immortal forever.

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal also paid tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrs' Day (Shaheed Diwas).

Taking to Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal said: “On the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, the immortal symbols of the country's freedom movement, I bow to them. Every countryman will forever be indebted to the immortal sacrifice of these heroes of the country.”

The three freedom fighters were hanged to death by Britishers on March 23, 1931, in the Lahore conspiracy case.

March 23 is observed as Shaheed Diwas to pay tribute to Indian revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, who were hanged by the British Government in 1931. The trio was found guilty of the murder of deputy police superintendent JP Saunders in 1928, to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai. Bhagat Singh was 23, Rajguru was 22 and Sukhdev was 23 when they were hanged to death at Lahore Central Jail.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 09:15 AM IST