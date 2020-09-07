SFF commando Nyima Tenzin's mortal remains laid to rest in Leh: Who are the Special Frontier Force?

Amid tensions between India and China, a Special Frontier Force officer Nyima Tenzin died in action during a landmine blast while dominating peaks with his men in the south of the Pangong Lake on August 30 to thwart a PLA move to change the status quo on the ground.

The mortal remains of Nyima Tenzin were laid to rest in Leh on Monday. With Buddhist chants in the backdrop and Indian Tricolour and Tibetan flags fluttering, the mortal remains of the martyr were taken out in a procession through Leh town. People came out in large numbers to pay their final respects to the braveheart. For members of the Tibetan community in Leh this was a moment to renew their resolve.

So who are the Special Frontier Force (SFF)?

The Special Frontier Force (SFF), which is a secret Indian Army unit operating under the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was formed following the 1962 war against China. Initially, the force comprised of only Tibetans, but later Gurkhas too were inducted. It was originally known as Establishment 22. Its unit is deployed on some major high-altitude fronts of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the Chinese border.