‘Sexual harassment' is now unparliamentary. Here’s how Twitter reacted | Photo by PTI

Commonly used terms like 'ashamed', 'abused' and 'incompetent' will henceforth be considered unparliamentary in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, according to the new booklet by the Lok Sabha secretariat ahead of monsoon session beginning on July 18.

'Sexual harassment was among the English words that have been dubbed unparliamentary in the new booklet.

Alluding to the incidents of rapes being reported, many criticised the decision to dub 'sexual harassment' as unparliamentary

Karnataka Congress member, Lavanya Ballal, expressed her resentment on Twitter and wrote, "The word Sexual harassment is banned in the parliament. In a nation that witnesses one rape every 6.2 minutes!" She further wrote that the people who find the word objectionable "don't deserve to be in the Parliament".

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra also took a jibe at inclusion of sexual harassment in the unparliamentary words' list. The MP wrote:

My first of new twitter series on replacements for unparliamentary words .



Banned word- Sexual Harassment

Replacement- Mr. Gogoi — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 14, 2022

Here's what others had to say:

A rape is reported every 6.2 minutes in India, The word Sexual Harassment is now banned in parliament 👏. #Irony #UnparliamentaryWords — Preeti Choudhry (@PreetiChoudhry) July 14, 2022

So one would have to come up with new words to address/call out a perpetually lying, corrupt, abusive, snooping, hypocrite in the parliament henceforth?



'Sexual harassment' too has been deemed as an unparliamentary expression in the new booklet. https://t.co/SMdJxOSryX — Anusha Ravi Sood (@anusharavi10) July 14, 2022

'Sexual Harassment" coming under the list of unparliamentary words is what confuses me the most. — Swastika Das Sharma (@swastika1005) July 14, 2022

Filmmaker and Senior Spokesperson of Congress, Bobbeeta Sharma, wrote that banning the word 'sexual harassment' is "height of gender bias".

Astounded that normal commonly used words like 'lie' 'corrupt' 'criminal' ' ashamed' 'disgraced' among many such words have been declared unparliamentary! And on top of that even 'sexual harassment'! Height of Gender bias 😳😡 https://t.co/PsA3C5KxGL — Bobbeeta Sharma (@bobbeeta_sharma) July 14, 2022