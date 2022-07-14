e-Paper Get App

‘Sexual harassment' is now unparliamentary. Here’s how Twitter reacted

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 03:33 PM IST
‘Sexual harassment' is now unparliamentary. Here’s how Twitter reacted | Photo by PTI

Commonly used terms like 'ashamed', 'abused' and 'incompetent' will henceforth be considered unparliamentary in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, according to the new booklet by the Lok Sabha secretariat ahead of monsoon session beginning on July 18.

'Sexual harassment was among the English words that have been dubbed unparliamentary in the new booklet.

Alluding to the incidents of rapes being reported, many criticised the decision to dub 'sexual harassment' as unparliamentary

Karnataka Congress member, Lavanya Ballal, expressed her resentment on Twitter and wrote, "The word Sexual harassment is banned in the parliament. In a nation that witnesses one rape every 6.2 minutes!" She further wrote that the people who find the word objectionable "don't deserve to be in the Parliament".

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra also took a jibe at inclusion of sexual harassment in the unparliamentary words' list. The MP wrote:

Here's what others had to say:

Filmmaker and Senior Spokesperson of Congress, Bobbeeta Sharma, wrote that banning the word 'sexual harassment' is "height of gender bias".

