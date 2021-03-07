Sex-for-job scandal: Attempt to destabilise K’taka govt: Minister

Bengaluru

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has alleged releasing controversial CDs that were unverified was a move to destabilise the state, politically.

“Some forces are trying to blackmail elected representatives after honey-trapping them with an aim to create political instability in the state,” he said, adding, it’s the police’s suspicion.

The police suspicion stems from the fact even after six days of the Ramesh Jharkiholi sex-for-job CD case becoming public, neither the woman has come forward nor the complainant has disclosed anything. “Such long delays either by the woman or complainant can only mean one thing: A bigger political conspiracy could be at play to create political instability in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife apart from the six ministers who got a restraint order from a court against 68 media houses from airing any CD that has no proof, some more ministers and MLAs, might be moving court on Monday to gain similar restraint orders against the media. “We have definite information through our leaders a conspiracy has been hatched to run a smear campaign during the ongoing budget session and make us resign,” one of the ministers, who got the restraint order in his favour, said.

While CM BS Yediyurappa and many in his cabinet are solidly behind the 6 ministers who got a restraint order from the City Civil Court, Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda has taken a different stand, surprising many. Gowda criticised the 6 Karnataka ministers for taking the injunction route in the sex-for-job scandal.

Gowda said his personal opinion was taking such a step at this juncture was unnecessary. "This confusion could have been avoided had it been handled properly by individuals," he added.

Meanwhile, in a twist to the alleged scandal, social activist Dinesh Kallahalli on Sunday sought to withdraw his police complaint against Jarkiholi. Dinesh Kallahalli dashed off a letter claiming he wants to withdraw his complaint as he was hurt due to a Rs5 crore deal, levelled by JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy. The humiliation the woman had to face was also a reason.