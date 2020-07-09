Sex abuse: Delhi airport lounge manager arrested

New Delhi: A 42-year-old general manager of a lounge at the Delhi airport and his 37-year-old colleague were arrested on Thursday after a wo­man employee accused th­em of sexual harassment at workplace for over six mo­nths, the police said. The 26-year-old woman worked as a food and beverages assistant in the lounge at Terminal-3 of the IGI Airport, they said.

In her complaint on Tuesday, she said the two allegedly used to harass and threaten her that she would be fired if she raised a voice against it. The woman was eventually thrown out of her job after she refused their sexual advances, she has alleged, further alleging she was sexually harassed by her duty manager who passed lewd remarks and forced her for sexual favours not just once but on several occasions.