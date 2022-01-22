Several WR trains delayed after accident near Udvada station

Several Western Railway trains, including Tejas Express, were delayed after a tempo rammed into Train No 12932 Ahmedabad – Mumbai double-decker express near Udvada railway station. No injuries have been reported so far.

One coach of the double-decker express was slightly damaged and was detached subsequently. The route has now been cleared.

"There were no serious damages to the coach except for slight scratch, nor any injuries or casualty. There was fencing, as well as drain near the tracks. The Loco Inspector had observed the truck working within the fencing boundaries of DFCCIL and didn't notice anything unusual. However, the guard on his alertness observed the dumper brush the last 3 coaches and applied brakes, as well as informed the Loco Pilot to stop," a press release said.

FPJ photo

FPJ photo

FPJ photo

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 01:14 PM IST