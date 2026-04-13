 Several Workers Trapped After Massive Explosion Occurs At Tamil Nadu's Fireworks Factory
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Several Workers Trapped After Massive Explosion Occurs At Tamil Nadu's Fireworks Factory

A massive explosion at a fireworks factory in Madathupatti near Sattur in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district on Monday left several workers feared trapped. Fire and Rescue teams rushed to the site and launched relief operations. Authorities are assessing the situation, while further details on casualties and the cause of the blast are awaited.

ANIUpdated: Monday, April 13, 2026, 11:56 AM IST
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Several Workers Trapped After Massive Explosion Occurs At Tamil Nadu's Fireworks Factory | ANI

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu): A massive explosion occurred at a fireworks factory near Sattur in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Monday, officials said.

According to Fire and Rescue Department officials, the blast took place at an Excel fireworks factory in Madathupatti near Sattur.

Sources said several workers are trapped inside the premises following the explosion.

Fire and rescue teams rushed to the spot, and relief operations are underway.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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