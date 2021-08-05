Several West Bengal farmers names canceled from Centre's Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

Kolkata: War between the BJP led Central government and TMC led West Bengal government over ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’ was again seen after the central government had excluded 9.5 lakh farmers from total 44.8 lakh beneficiaries.

The TMC government had written a letter to the Central government seeking explanation of the exclusion of 9.5 lakh farmers.

“It is a matter of concern as to why such a large number of beneficiaries from Bengal have been excluded from the scheme. In order to know the actual reason we had written to the Central government,” stated a senior official of the West Bengal state secretariat.