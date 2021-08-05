Several West Bengal farmers names canceled from Centre's Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

Kolkata: War between the BJP led Central government and TMC led West Bengal government over ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’ was again seen after the central government had excluded 9.5 lakh farmers from total 44.8 lakh beneficiaries.
The TMC government had written a letter to the Central government seeking explanation of the exclusion of 9.5 lakh farmers.
“It is a matter of concern as to why such a large number of beneficiaries from Bengal have been excluded from the scheme. In order to know the actual reason we had written to the Central government,” stated a senior official of the West Bengal state secretariat.
At a time when the farmers are protesting against the farm laws of the Central government and the TMC demanding repealing of the ‘devilish laws’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during their poll campaigns in West Bengal during the recently concluded West Bengal Legislative polls had highlighted this ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’ scheme as one of the main poll planks to malign TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee and her party.
Notably, this scheme credits 6,000 rupees per year in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of the scheme in three equal installments.
It can be recalled that both the PM and HM maligned Mamata by stating that the ‘Didi doesn’t want to uplift the status of the poor farmers for which she is not sending the names of the beneficiaries to the centre.’
