Several Rajasthan Congress leaders test positive for Covid-19

Jaipur: Several leaders have tested positive for Covid-19 as cases in Rajasthan see an upswing again.

On Thursday, a total of 2176 coronavirus cases and 13 deaths were repoted in Rajasthan.

Gurjar leader Col Kirori Singh Bainsla tested positive for coronavirus. Bainsla had met several ministers and bureaucrats as well as chief minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur on Wednesday night.

Cabinet minister Udaiprlal Anjana too has tested positive for Covid-19. Former MP Badri Ram Jakhar and BJP MLA and former health minister Kalicharan Saraf too tested positive for Covid 19. The CM tweeted wishes for their speedy recovery.

On Thursday, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot tested positive for the disease.

Rajasthan saw a dip in coromavirus cases and death in October and the recovery rate too had gone over 85 percent. However, the cases are rising again as experts warn of a second wave during the winter. Daily cases which had dipped below 1800 in October are again over 2000 and experts say cases could rsie to 3000 by December.