Several injured in stampede at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, COVID-19 curbs go for a toss

A large number of people gathered at the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, the first one in the holy month of Shravan, despite coronavirus restrictions and the rush among devotees to enter for prayers led to stampede-like situation.

Several people, including women and children, were injured following a stampede at Ujjain's famous Mahakaleshwar Temple, reported NDTV.

According to the report, the situation went out of control after several people rushed to the temple along with the VIPs, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Chief Minister Uma Bharti, which affected the smooth flow of devotees.