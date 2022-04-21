Several feared trapped in coal mine collapse in Jharkhand

Several people are feared trapped in a coal mine collapse which took place in Jharkhand on Thursday, reported NDTV.

According to the report, illegal mining was going on in the abandoned coal pit when the incident took place.

In February, atleast five people were reportedly killed after an illegal coal mine in Jharkhand's Dhanbad caved.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 02:30 PM IST