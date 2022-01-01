Several events planned in Gujarat, including Kite Festival, despite surge in COVID-19 cases

Ahmedabad: Notwithstanding the continuing Covid-19 crisis in Gujarat, a new year is always a harbinger of hope.

Despite the challenges 2021 threw at us, there are reasons to be hopeful for the new year ahead. To pump up the business sector in Gujarat, we have the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on Jan 10-11-12. To add to the charm of the business event, PM Narendra Modi will be attending the event and he will also stay in Gujarat.

Even before the month ends, the Gujarat Government will have a Kite Festival to cheer our spirits in the gloomy times when travel is almost banned in most countries. Another surprise for the year is the annual classical music festival Saptak. The festival was on halt for two years due to Covid but not anymore; musical maestros from across India will be performing in Ahmedabad–including the great Subha Mudgal and Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia. This is one of the longest music festivals of India and classical music enthusiasts will finally get a chance to see the Live performance.

The year 2021 brought The Leela Gandhinagar to Gujarat; 2022 will bring ITC Narmada on Judges Bungalow road. And the government has already given hints of the Taj Hotel near the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam. This will be Gujarat’s double bonanza for the year. Palladium Mall, Zara showroom are other gifts to the State in the new year.

To add blossom to the New year, we will have the Sabarmati Riverfront flower show in Ahmedabad from January 8 to 23. What better way to welcome 2022 than by a 1000 different variety of flowers and decor–a perfect fit for family visits and great selfies!

Ahmedabad metro will be another big deal for the State’s infrastructure. The Ahmedabad Metro will connect Thaltej to Vastral running through 18 stations on both sides of the Sabarmati. This will not just help resolve the city's traffic issues but will also promise more mobility to people. What better way to start the new year than with a dose of optimism--isn't that the biggest vaccine humankind has ever discovered!

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 11:01 PM IST