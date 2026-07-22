‘Seven Protests Across India’: Viral Instagram Video Questions Lack Of Mainstream Media Coverage | WATCH

A video featuring a man dressed in camouflage clothing has gone viral on Instagram, drawing widespread attention after he claimed that multiple protests are currently taking place across India but are not receiving enough coverage from mainstream television media.

The video has been posted by an Instagram user named Deepak Kumar with around 3.3 million followers, and the video has gotten approximately 1.9 million views.

In the video, the man, who claims to be a military personnel, speaks directly to the camera and talks about various protests and public movements taking place in different parts of the country. But the authenticity the video is yet to be verified independently.

Claims about protests in different states

The speaker first goes on to say that there are "seven" protests happening throughout India. The speaker mentions the reported protests by students in Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, where the students demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Further, he talks about the reported tree-cutting in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. The speaker says that approximately 4,000 trees have been cut for road widening to decrease traffic congestion in the area. Further, he says that local residents have raised doubts about the need for this kind of action to tackle traffic congestion.

In addition, there is mention of farmers’ protest against land and a private company in Gujarat in the video. Also, there is local residents' opposition to the Ken-Betwa river linking project in Madhya Pradesh.

The man goes on to claim that protests are taking place in several other parts of the country, including Rajasthan, Goa, Delhi and Gujarat, while alleging that the demands of those involved are not receiving adequate attention.

Questions mainstream media coverage

A major part of the viral video focuses on the speaker's criticism of television news channels. He accuses what he describes as "bikau media" of ignoring issues affecting people in India while focusing on international developments and lighter news topics.

He questions why television channels allegedly discuss topics such as the price of "Melody chocolate" and developments in China, Pakistan and the United States, while failing to highlight protests and public concerns within India.

The narrator further goes on to say that there are individuals who are not active users of social media especially the parents and older generations in the family, who do not know about the protests and other happenings in the country.

The identity of the man in the video cannot be independently verified since there is no sufficient information available on the matter.

Disclaimer: FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.