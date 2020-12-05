Seven Delhi borders closed in view of farmers' protest

The Delhi traffic police have closed seven borders, including Singhu, Auchandi, Lampur, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, Tikri, Jharoda, for any traffic movement in view of the farmers' protest against the farm laws, which entered its 10th day on Saturday.

In a series of tweets, the police issued the traffic alert at 8:10 pm.

"Singhu, Auchandi, Lampur, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Take alternative routes via Safiabad,Saboli,NH8/Bhopra /Apsara borders /Peripheral expressway," it said.

"Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic. Available open borders to Haryana are following borders: Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders," the police said.

"Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any traffic movement. Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicle like cars and two-wheelers. The Gazipur border on NH-24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests. People are advised to avoid NH-24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND for coming to Delhi," it added.

"The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND," the police tweeted.

The traffic in Delhi and around border areas of Delhi continued to remain affected due to farmers' protest which has entered in its 10th day.

After its fifth round of talks on Saturday with farmer leaders remained inconclusive, the Centre has announced another meeting on December 9.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today reassured the agitating farmers that central government is ready to resolve all their issues. He also said that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system will continue and there is "no threat to it." Meanwhile, the proposed nationwide shutdown called by the protesting farmers will be held on December 8.

Farmers Union leaders said they want a complete repeal of the new agricultural laws.

"We said at the beginning of meeting that our demand is withdrawal of laws. We don't want amendment of the laws. We took a firm stand. Finally we were told that the next meeting will be held on December 9. It seems the government will definitely roll back the laws," Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha said.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.