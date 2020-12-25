Setback to Kamal Haasan as Makkal Needhi Maiam leader A Arunachalam joins BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls

While speaking to reporters Arunachalam said he joined BJP as MNM did not agree with his views on the three farm laws.

Arunachalam said he had urged MNM not to oppose the three farm laws on the grounds it was brought by the BJP government but support them as they are good for the farmers. "But MNM decided to oppose the farm laws," he added.

The development came at a time when Kamal Haasan is intensively campaigning for the forthcoming state assembly elections. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday had released a 7-point governance plan for Tamil Nadu, highlighting that the theme of his campaign is "Reimagining Tamizhnadu."

Kamal Haasan assured 'payment' to homemakers for their work at home, computer with high-speed internet to all households, and transformation of farmers to agri-entrepreneurs if his party MNM was voted to power in the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.