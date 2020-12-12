Serve for 10 years, or pay Rs 1 crore: Yogi's order to UP doctors seeking study leave for PG

Lucknow: To address the shortage of specialist doctors in the state, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to bring in a 10-year bond for all the doctors in provincial medical service (PMS) who wish to pursue postgraduation.

Doctors of the PMS cadre primarily serve at the primary and secondary health centres in the rural and tribal areas.

“If the doctors employed in the PMS cadre seek study leave for three years to pursue postgraduation, they will have to compulsorily return to their original cadre and serve for 10 years consistently. If anyone discontinues the service post PG, he or she will have to pay Rs1 crore to the government,” says the circular issued on 9 December.

“After completion of postgraduation, they will have to resume their duty in the parent department and continue to serve in the remote and interiors of the state. They can’t seek senior resident posts in medical colleges,” the order specifies, adding that the doctors are given no objection certificate for higher studies with an objective that they will return to post and offer specialist services to the needy.

Many doctors from the cadre qualify NEET exam later and go on to study leave to complete a master's course. After completion of the course, they prefer to switch their cadre and get posting in the medical colleges in big cities instead of service in rural areas.

While the rule was implemented in April 2017, the fresh circular seeks to reinforce it.