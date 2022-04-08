Serum Institute of India to give heavy discount price of Rs 600 per dose on Covishield, says Adar Poonawalla

We are going to give a heavily discounted price of Rs 600 per dose on Covishield , said Adar Poonawalla to CNBC-TV18.

He said, Serum Institute will sell hospitals at below Rs 600 per dose. 'We will distribute vaccines to clinics, hospitals. End user will still have to pay the price as per CoWIN app,' he added.

Government also has allowed adult population to take precaution doses from 10th April at private vaccination centres, this may increase the demand of the vaccines and will also be beneficial if the price of Covishield is discounted.

Recently, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation has recommended reducing the gap between the first and second dose of Covid vaccine Covishield.

As per the recommendation, the second dose can be administered between eight and 16 weeks after the first dose, official sources said on Sunday.

