Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech take joint pledge to provide global access to COVID-19 vaccines

After a public showdown, Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Baiotech on Tuesday vowed to bury the hatchet and took a "joint pledge to provide global access for our COVID-19 vaccines."

The two companies issued a joint statemeent after a controversy over remarks by Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO, Adar Poonawalla, hinting that Covaxin was “safe like water”, in an apparenet jibe at the Bharat Biotech's vaccine.

SII's Adar Poonawala and Bharat Biotech chairman, Dr Krishna Ella, today "communicated their combined intent to develop manufacture and supply the COVID-19 vaccines for India and globally."