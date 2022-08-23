e-Paper Get App

Sequel of Pushpa movie likely to be shot in Bengal

Though the schedule of the shooting is not confirmed, speculation is rife that the actor Allu Arjun might shoot a few sequences in Bankura.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 09:23 PM IST
Action thriller 'Pushpa' |

After the customary mahurat of the most-anticipated Telugu movie, "Pushpa: The Rule," speculation is rife that the movie's shooting is likely to be held in the southern part of Bankura’s Khatra region in Bengal.

After the massive success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ last year, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be uniting in the movie’s sequel.

It may be noted that if the shooting of this big-budget movie is shot in Bengal, then it might give a huge ‘boost’ to the film tourism of the state as envisioned by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Chief Minister had recently announced plans to set up a film city in Purulia district like the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad to promote film-related tourism in the state in PPP mode.

It may be recalled that Mamata had, several times earlier during the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), urged and invited filmmakers from other states to shoot in the cultural capital of the country.

Even at this year's KIFF, the Chief Minister requested that veteran Bollywood actor and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha bring "investment" for Bengali cinema.

