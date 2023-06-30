Senthil Balaji Dismissal Row: TN CM Meets Advocate General, To Write To Governor On Issue; 'Stalin's Double-Standard' Exposed, Says BJP

V Senthil Balaji with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin |

A day after Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi decided to keep the dismissal order of state minister V Senthil Balaji in abeyance for the time being, politics in the sourthern state intensified with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin meeting the state advocate and TN Minister Thangam Thennarasu saying that CM Stalin will write to Governor Ravi on Senthil Balaji issue. However, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai slammed Stalin's "double standard" on the issue and said that when DMK chief Stalin was the leader of opposition, he the then governor to dismiss a "particular AIADMK minister." Speaking to the press, he said, "We have all seen that Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi issued the dismissal order of Minister V Senthil Balaji and later kept it in abeyance. MK Stalin as an opposition leader wanted the Governor to dismiss a leader from AIADMK and now he calls this (dismissal order of Minister V Senthil Balaji) a constitutional crisis."

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Advocate General R Shunmagasundhram reached the state secretariat. CM MK Stalin and senior advocate-DMK leader NR Elango were present in the meeting.

Dramatic Thursday

On a dramatic Thursday, June 29, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi decided to keep the dismissal order of state minister V Senthil Balaji in abeyance for the time being after issuing orders to dismiss Senthil Balaji. In a late evening communication to the chief minister, the governor said he would consult the attorney general and seek his legal opinion about the move.

Governor's communication with MK Stalin



The order to dismiss Balaji from the Council of Ministers has been kept in abeyance by the governor until further communication, the sources said. Earlier, the governor had dismissed Balaji from the Council of Ministers, days after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam.

Will challenge decision legally: Stalin



Stalin had said the state government would challenge the governor's decision legally.

Statement issued in Governor office press release



In an official release, the Raj Bhavan in Chennai had said, "There are reasonable apprehensions that the continuation of V Senthil Balaji in the Council of Ministers will adversely impact the due process of law, including fair investigation that may eventually lead to the breakdown of constitutional machinery in the state. Balaji "is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption, including taking cash for jobs and money laundering. Abusing his position as a minister, he has been influencing the investigation and obstructing the due process of law and justice," the release added, reported news agency PTI.

