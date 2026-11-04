 Senior IPS Officer Rajesh Kumar Appointed Arunachal Pradesh DGP As MHA Orders Major AGMUT Cadre Reshuffle
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSenior IPS Officer Rajesh Kumar Appointed Arunachal Pradesh DGP As MHA Orders Major AGMUT Cadre Reshuffle

Senior IPS Officer Rajesh Kumar Appointed Arunachal Pradesh DGP As MHA Orders Major AGMUT Cadre Reshuffle

Senior IPS officer Rajesh Kumar has been appointed as the new DGP of Arunachal Pradesh following an MHA order dated November 3. Incumbent DGP Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal has been transferred to Delhi, with both postings taking immediate effect.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 04, 2026, 08:44 AM IST
Senior IPS Officer Rajesh Kumar Appointed Arunachal Pradesh DGP As MHA Orders Major AGMUT Cadre Reshuffle
Senior IPS Officer Rajesh Kumar Appointed Arunachal Pradesh DGP As MHA Orders Major AGMUT Cadre Reshuffle | X

New Delhi: Senior AGMUT cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rajesh Kumar has been appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Arunachal Pradesh, according to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

As per the order dated November 3, the posting of the two 1995-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officers has been approved with immediate effect and until further orders.

Rajesh Kumar, who is returning from central deputation, has been posted as DGP of Arunachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, incumbent DGP Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal has been transferred to Delhi.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source