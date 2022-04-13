Senior BJP leader, two others from Himachal Pradesh join AAP

A senior BJP leader from Himachal Pradesh joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of the party’s senior leader & Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in Delhi.

Harmel Dhiman, who was national executive member of the BJP's Scheduled Caste Morcha, joined the AAP along with his supporters in the presence of senior party leaders.

Along with Dhiman two other BJP leaders from Himachal Pradesh-Devraj and Jagdish Pawar also joined the AAP.

Addressing a press conference, Harmel Dhiman said that he was "fed up" with the policy of the saffron party.

"I am joining the Aam Aadmi Party today because I was fed with the policy of the BJP. I have joined this party because I am impressed with Arvind Kejriwal's work and ideology," Dhiman told reporters after joining AAP.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said more BJP leaders from Himachal Pradesh are set to join the Arvind Kejriwal-led party soon.

"Dhiman ji is a well-known face in Himachal Pradesh. Fed up with the BJP's policy, he is joining the Aam Aadmi Party today. He was actively associated with the BJP for the past 30 years and was serving as the national executive member of the BJP's SC Morcha ," Jain told reporters.

Dhiman also served as vice president of the BJP's Himachal Pradesh SC Morcha earlier, he added.

While Devraj had been two-time Mandal president for the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, Pawar was two term Pradhan (village head) and served as the member of the block development council and district council in the hill state, Jain said.

"At least 1000 people from the BJP will join the Aam Aadmi Party soon. I will soon be visiting Kasauli in this connection," he added.

Jain is in-charge of the AAP's political affairs in Himachal Pradesh which will go to polls later this year.

The AAP on Monday had dissolved its Himachal Pradesh working committee, announcing that it will reorganise it "soon" following defection of the top functionaries of the party's state unit and some other leaders to the BJP.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 02:04 PM IST