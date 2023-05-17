Noted advocate & face of Babri Masjid Action Committee Zafaryab Jilani passes away at 74 in Lucknow | Twitter

Senior advocate and All India Muslim Personal Law Board member, Zafaryab Jilani passed away on Wednesday (May 17) in Lucknow. Jilani had not been keeping well, stated reports, adding that he had recently suffered a head injury. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Senior advocate Jilani was also convener of Babri Masjid Action Committee and argued in the Ram Janmabhoomi case before the Supreme Court. He has also served as Additional Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh.

Passed away at local hospital

Speaking to the news agency PTI, Jilani's son Najam Zafaryab said that his father passed away at a local hospital in Lucknow around 11.50 am today. He said that his father's last rites will be performed at Aishbagh Cemetary in the city in evening.

Clerics condole his passing

Senior cleric Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said, "Zafaryab Jilani contested the Babri Masjid case in various courts and was also the convenor of the Babri Masjid Action Committee along with being the secretary of various educational institutions. I hope that Allah gives him absolution and strength to the people he has left behind."