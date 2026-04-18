'Selfish Politics Of Opposition Robbed Women Of Their Rights': Top Quotes From PM Modi's Address After Women's Reservation Bill Defeated In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the opposition, a day after the Women’s Reservation Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha, as the opposition voted against it and the government failed to secure the two-thirds majority required for the constitutional amendment to be passed. Here are the top quotes from his address to the nation.

Hits Out At Opposition

"The self-serving politics of parties like Congress, DMK, TMC, and the Samajwadi Party has come at the expense of the nation’s women," PM Modi said.

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Apology

PM Modi started his speech by saying, "The Women's Power Bill could not pass in Parliament. I apologize to all mothers and sisters for this."

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Slams Dynastic Parties

"Family-based parties like Congress, DMK, TMC, and SP were clapping gleefully.These people were thumping their desks after snatching away women's rights," PM Modi added.

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"A woman forgets everything, but she never forgets her insult. Therefore, the bitterness of the behavior of Congress and its allies in Parliament will always remain in the heart of every woman," PM Modi said.

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Hitting out at dynastic parties, he said, "One major reason for opposing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is the fear of these dynastic parties!"

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PM Modi's nation to the adress comes just a day after the bills were defeated in Lok Sabha.

About The Bill

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill aimed to increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha from the existing 543 to 816, to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women. While 298 members voted in favour of the legislation, 230 MPs voted against it. The bill was defeated because, out of the 528 members who voted, it required 352 votes to secure a two-thirds majority.

Two other bills, including one on delimitation and increasing the number of seats in the lower house, were not put to a vote after the first one failed, with the Centre stating that they were “intrinsically linked” to the women’s reservation legislation.