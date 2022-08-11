e-Paper Get App

Self-proclaimed politician Shrikant Tyagi's bail plea rejected in Noida assault case, to remain in judicial custody

The next hearing will take place on August 16 and he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days today.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 01:19 PM IST
ANI

A Uttar Pradesh court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of self-proclaimed politician Shrikant Tyagi, who assaulted a women after having a heated argument.

Tyagi has been booked under Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Noida assault case

Earlier on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh police arrested Srikant Tyagi, who was recently seen in a viral video assaulting and abusing a woman at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93 and was on the run ever since.

He was arrested by police near Noida.

Tyagi, who claims to be a member of Bharatiya Janata Party's Kishan Morcha, has been accused of allegedly abusing and pushing a woman who is a resident of Grand Omaxe society in Noida's Sector 93B, during an argument.

Noida Police had said that IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) have been added to the FIR registered on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)

