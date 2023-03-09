‘Self declared Congress prince dangerous for India’s unity’: Union Law Minsiter Kiren Rijiju on Rahul Gandhi’s speech in UK

Union Minister of Law Kiren Rijiju | Photo: Twitter Image

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday March 8 attacked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Wayanad MP is extremely dangerous for national unity as he continues to deliver provocative statements to divide the country.

Rijiju's statement comes after Gandhi's recent statement in London where he vehemently criticized the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the centre.

Taking it to Twitter, Rijuju said, "This self declared Congress Prince has crossed all the limits. This man has become extremely dangerous for India's unity. Now he's provoking people to divide India. India's most popular & loved Hon Prime Minister @Narendramodi Ji's only mantra is 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He also shared a video of Gandhi speaking at Cambridge University in which he could be seen criticizing PM Modi for destroying the democratic institution of India and said that, "People of India know Rahul Gandhi is Pappu but foreigners don't know that he is actually Pappu. And it's not necessary to react to his Foolish Statements but the problem is that his Anti-India statements are misused by the Anti-India Forces to tarnish the image of India."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier this week, Rijuju slammed Gandhi for his remark that the "Opposition leaders' microphones are often switched off in Parliament", saying that Gandhi is one parliamentarian who speaks the most in the house.

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh also refuted Gandhi's claim and said his statement was absolutely false and baseless.

Congress MP Rahul, in UK, said that the BJP wants India to be silent under the new idea of India.

"If the BBC stops writing against the government, everything will go back to normal, all the cases will disappear, everything (will) go back to normal. So this is the new Idea of India. BJP wants India to be silent. They want it to be quiet, the Dalits, the lower castes, the Adivasis, and the media they want to silence, and they want silence because they want to be able to take what is India`s and give it to their close friends," he said. He also criticized the government for the recent Adani Group row.

Read Also Transitioning from ‘Pappu’ proving hard for Rahul Gandhi