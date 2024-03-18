Seema Kushwaha, Lawyer Of Victims In Nirbhaya, Hathras & Shraddha Walkar Cases, Joins BJP

Supreme Court lawyer and BSP leader, Seema Kushwaha, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. She was welcomed into the party by BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde. Kushwaha is well-known for representing the victims in landmark cases like Nirbhaya gang-rape, Hathras gang-rape and Shraddha Walkar murder.

Who is Seema Kushwaha?

Kushwaha had joined Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in January 2022.

Kushwaha rose to fame after she represented the victim's mother in Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Additionally, she founded the Nirbhaya Jyoti Trust and initiated a campaign to advocate for justice on behalf of rape victims.

The Nirbhaya rape case sent shockwaves across the nation in 2012 when a 23-year-old paramedic student, known as Nirbhaya, was brutally gang-raped and assaulted by six men aboard a moving bus in Delhi in December 2012, after which she was thrown onto the road. Tragically, she succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Singapore on December 29, 2012. It took seven years for justice to be served to the victim. The four perpetrators of the Nirbhaya case were executed by hanging at 5:30 a.m. in Delhi's Tihar jail on March 20, 2020, following the rejection of the final plea by the convicts' lawyer by a three-judge Supreme Court bench.

Sitting BSP MP joins BJP

Apart from Kushwaha, BSP MP Sangeeta Azad, who represents Lalganj seat from Uttar Pradesh in the outgoing Lok Sabha, also joined the BJP. Sangeeta's husband Azad Ari Mardan also accompanied her in joining the saffron camp.

Tawde said the BJP will give Azad full opportunity to make her contribution.