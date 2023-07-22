Cross Border Love: 49-Year-Old Polish Woman Reaches Jharkhand To Marry Her Social Media Friend

Barbara Polak with kid, Anya Polak and lover, Shadab Malik. | Twitter

In another cross-borders love story similar to Pakistan's Seema with India's Sachin, a Polish woman flew all the way down to Hazaribag in India's Jharkhand for the sake of love alone. But unlike the former story, the Polish woman hasn't crossed the borders illegally. 49-year-old Barbara Polak, the Juliet in this story, met her Romeo, Shadab Malik on Instagram in 2021. Their friendship soon grew into love and they have now have applied for marriage in the Hazaribag SDM Court.

Barbara describes Shadab as a “fantastic and sweet” person. Shadab says that a person’s life is incomplete if they do not have somebody to love. He wishes to spend his whole life with Barbara and remain with her through thick and thin.

While Barbara does not like being in crowded places, she seems to be enjoying her stay at the village, where she helps in domestic chores like cleaning cow dung and garbage (she does that with gloves). According to a report in Hindustan Times, during her initial days here, she found the heat too much and Shadab installed 2 AC's for her. He has also set up a new colour TV, since her arrival.

Barbara and her 8-year-old daughter Anya Polak is here on a tourist visa valid till 2027. She owns a private firm back in her homeland, while Shadab is trying his luck in acting. On hearing the news of a foriegn resident staying in the locality, DSP Rajeev Kumar of Hazaribagh Headquarters and Inspector Abhishek Kumar visited the Khutra village in Hazaribag, Shadab's native place where both are currently staying. She showed them her visa and informed them that she would return to her country in a few days.

According to News18,Shadab intends to spent their lives together in Poland, while visiting his parents in India occassionally.