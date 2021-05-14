Seek resolution: Congress to govt

New Delhi
The Congress on Friday expressed concern about the spiralling violence in East Jerusalem with Gaza and Israel, saying the people of Palestine have a right to live with dignity in a secure environment and equally is the right of all Israelis.
“Palestinian people’s right to pray at Al Asqa mosque without any restriction must always be respected and not violated.The orchestrated incidents in Jerusalem were outrageous and triggered tensions and violence,” it said in a statement by senior party leader Anand Sharma.
The statement signifies Anand Sharma, a part of the group of 23 rebels, has come back in the reckoning as he was asked by Congress President Sonia to reflect on the worsening situation.
Calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities by both Israel and Hamas, the statement sought the UN Security Council’s urgent intervention to restore peace. “The issue is both moral and humanitarian. India as a member of the UNSC should proactively work to achieve this objective,” it added.
Kerala woman’s body to be brought home on Saturday
Idukki: The body of Soumya Santhosh from Kerala, who was killed in a Palestinian rocket attack in Israel on May 11, will be brought here on Saturday.
MoS for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Friday that the mortal remains were being repatriated from Israel to Kerala via New Delhi. "The mortal remains of Ms Soumya Santhosh, who was killed in rocket attacks from Gaza, are being repatriated today from Israel to Kerala via Delhi.They will reach her native place tomorrow," Muraleedharan, who is also from the southern state, tweeted.
