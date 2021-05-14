Seek resolution: Congress to govt

New Delhi

The Congress on Friday expressed concern about the spiralling violence in East Jerusalem with Gaza and Israel, saying the people of Palestine have a right to live with dignity in a secure environment and equally is the right of all Israelis.

“Palestinian people’s right to pray at Al Asqa mosque without any restriction must always be respected and not violated.The orchestrated incidents in Jerusalem were outrageous and triggered tensions and violence,” it said in a statement by senior party leader Anand Sharma.

The statement signifies Anand Sharma, a part of the group of 23 rebels, has come back in the reckoning as he was asked by Congress President Sonia to reflect on the worsening situation.

Calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities by both Israel and Hamas, the statement sought the UN Security Council’s urgent intervention to restore peace. “The issue is both moral and humanitarian. India as a member of the UNSC should proactively work to achieve this objective,” it added.