See Pics: JNUSU holds protest at JNU after violence erupted on allegedly eating non-veg inside campus on Ram Navami

Two days after violence that erupted in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, Union Ministry of Education on Tuesday sought a detailed report that led over non-vegetarian food at a hostel.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 08:31 PM IST

JNUSU held protest outside the main gate of Jawaharlal Nehru University over the violence that ensued on allegedly eating non-veg inside the campus on Ram Navami, reported ANI

Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh alleged that members of the ABVP created a ruckus on the campus, and assaulted members of the hostel mess over cooking chicken. Countering this, the ABVP alleged that the left-wing student unions disrupted a prayer ceremony organized on the occasion of Ram Navami by shouting slogans.

Students belonging to a left-wing student union and RSS-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) clashed amid arguments over non-vegetarian food at a hostel in the JNU on Sunday. Sharing photos and videos on social media to back their claims, the two groups accused each other of triggering violence on the campus.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 08:32 PM IST