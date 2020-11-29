See Pics: Day after Yogi's Hyderabad visit for GHMC polls, BJP raises pitch with Amit Shah's roadshow

Union Home Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday held a roadshow to appeal to the people in Hyderabad to vote for the party in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election.

The campaigning for the December 1 local elections will end on Sunday evening. Asserting that the people of Telangana are angry and upset with the ruling TRS in Telangana and Asaduddin Owaisi's "alliance", Amit Shah on Sunday predicted this time Hyderabad will elect a BJP Mayor in the city's civic polls.

Amit Shah also offered prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi temple abutting the historic Charminar ahead of his participation in the BJP campaign for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Shah was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and senior party leaders. BJP General Secretary Bhupender Yadav, party's OBC Morcha President K Laxman, party MPs and state legislators were also present.

After spending around 15 minutes in the temple, Shah waved and flashed victory signs at a large number of party workers who had gathered near Charminar. This part of the city is a stronghold of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM party.

The area around the historic monument was turned into a virtual fortress as police put up barricades on approach roads. Tight security arrangements were in place with the deployment of a large number of policemen, including personnel from central paramilitary forces.

The civic body polls for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have attracted the who's who of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to Hyderabad, upping the ante against the ruling party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The BJP has shuttled a battery of leaders to Hyderabad. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani as well as party president J P Nadda have campaigned for the BJP in Hyderabad. BJP President J.P. Nadda, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and senior leaders Bhupender Yadav and Sambit Patra too had joined the campaign trail.

Here are some pictures from Amit Shah's roadshow: