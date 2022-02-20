See Photos: Fire breaks out in market area of Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district of Assam; no casualty reported

A massive fire broke out in the market area of Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district. Fire tenders have reached the spot. It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. No casualty reported so far, reported ANI.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 04:19 PM IST