Sedition case: 3 Kashmiri engineering students re-arrested in Karnataka; remanded judicial custody till March 2

The three Kashmiri engineering students of KLE Institute of Technology in Hubballi district of Karnataka, facing sedition charges were arrested again on Monday after protests broke out against the police for releasing them on execution of a bond under Section 169 of CrPC.

The trio was earlier arrested on Saturday for raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting it on social media on the first anniversary of the terrorist attack that left scores of CRPF soldiers dead at Pulwama in Kashmir.

They were let off on Sunday execution of a bond under Section 169 of CrPC.

"They (Kashmiri students) have been arrested, produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody," the Hubballi-Dharwad police Commissioner R Dileep told PTI.