Security tightened in Delhi after intel on possible JeM terror strikes

On Wednesday, security was tightened in Delhi following intelligence inputs that some JeM insurgents had infiltrated into the national capital.

According to India Today, Multiple raids are being conducted across Delhi after intel reports suggested that three-four members of the terror outfit had entered the state. Indian Air Force bases in and around Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab were earlier put on alert after inputs warned of a possible Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide attack on Indian troops. The security was heightened at air force bases in Amritsar and Pathankot in Punjab and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources told India Today that intelligence agencies had issued warning against a module of eight to 10 Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists who may try to carry out a suicide attack against air bases in and around areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the latest in a series of warning being sounded by the security agencies. A few days ago a foreign intelligence agency intercepted communications between a JeM operative and his handler, according to which the JeM was planning to launch a terror strike in India in September. The United States has also expressed a possibility of a terror attack on India by Pakistani terrorists. Many countries are concerned that Pakistani terrorists might launch attacks in India in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370 which offered special status to the erstwhile state, Randall Shriver, assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, has recently said.