Security tightened in Assam ahead of final NRC list publication

Dispur: A day before the publication of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list in Assam, the state Director General of Police on Friday said that security measures have been tightened across the region, adding that strict action will be taken against those who will spread rumours on social media.

"We are making good use of social media to reach out to the public. If anybody comes up with a hate post or fake message, we have told local Officer-in-charge to maintain strict vigil. Stringent legal action shall be taken against anyone who spreads rumours or disturbs law and order," DGP Kuladhar Saikia told media persons here.

Earlier in the day, state Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged upon the people of Assam to maintain peace and tranquillity in the state.

"The NRC, which has been updated by the State NRC Coordinator and his team under the monitoring of the Supreme Court of India and supervision of the Registrar General of India, is an outcome of the untiring efforts of the thousands of people," he said in a statement.

"Those people whose names have been excluded from proposed NRC, would get an opportunity to file their appeal and be heard in the Foreigners' Tribunal (FT) as per the direction of the Union Home Ministry," the Chief Minister said.

Sonowal said that the Assam government will take care of the cause of the excluded people and due care will be taken so that nobody is subjected to any "unnecessary harassment".

The Chief Minister asserted a person cannot be treated as "foreigner" as long as the appellant's plea remains sub-judice with the Foreigner's Tribunal.

NRC is a register containing names of Indian citizens, which was prepared for the only time in 1951. It is being updated for Assam as of now to weed out illegal immigrants.

Last month, the Supreme Court had extended the deadline for the final publication of NRC from July 31 to August 31. It had rejected a plea to extend the NRC deadline for sample verification.