Section 144 imposed in Shaheen Bagh, police say ‘precautionary measure’ in wake of Delhi violence

Security presence has been increased and Section 144 imposed in the Shaheen Bagh area on Sunday even though the Hindu Sena had yesterday called off a protest calling for clearing the blocked road.
People have been advised not to assemble, even as Section 144 of the CrCP has been imposed in the area. "People are informed that Section 144 of CRCP has been imposed here and it is requested that permission for any gathering is not allowed. Violation of this may invite legal proceedings," the Delhi Police directive stated.
A large number of people, mostly women, have been holding a sit-in protest in Shaheen Bagh area since mid-December last year in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
The police deployment has come after a fringe right-wing group, Hindu Sena, gave a call to clear the Shaheen Bagh road on March 1. However on Saturday, with the intervention of police, they called off their proposed protest against the anti-CAA agitation in Shaheen Bagh.
"The proposed protest call was cancelled with timely intervention. But as a precautionary measure, we have made heavy police deployment here," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said.
Twelve companies, including two of female forces, have been deployed in Shaheen Bagh, 100 men each from four police districts have also been deployed along with the local police, the official said.
The Hindu Sena said in a statement police pressured them to call off their protest on Sunday against the Shaheen Bagh agitation. Shaheen Bagh, near Jamia Millia Islamia, has been a protest venue for a section of people opposed to the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens since December 15 last year.
(Inputs from ANI and PTI)
