e-Paper Get App

Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan: Section 144 imposed in New Delhi district ahead of Congress protest

The party has decided to stage a pan-India protest on Friday and hold a demonstration outside the residences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, however, it was denied by the Delhi Police

IANSUpdated: Friday, August 05, 2022, 10:03 AM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Delhi Police have imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the New Delhi district except Jantar Mantar, ahead of the Congress party's call for nationwide protests against inflation and unemployment.

The party has decided to stage a pan-India protest on Friday and hold a demonstration outside the residences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, however, it was denied by the Delhi Police.

Despite no permission from the Delhi Police, the party leaders said that they will go ahead with their proposed protest march.

Meanwhile, the party workers have started reaching the Congress headquarters at 24, Akbar Road in Delhi. The police have also maintained a strict vigil and have barricaded the road outside the party headquarters.

As per latest reports, hundreds of workers are currently present inside the Congress headquarters.

HomeIndiaChalo Rashtrapati Bhavan: Section 144 imposed in New Delhi district ahead of Congress protest

RECENT STORIES

Goa: Dredging of river Sal mouth for smooth navigation runs into rough weather

Goa: Dredging of river Sal mouth for smooth navigation runs into rough weather

Goa: Mini-Sonsodo in making at SGPDA retail market as garbage piles up

Goa: Mini-Sonsodo in making at SGPDA retail market as garbage piles up

Goa: Uphill task for Margao civic body to keep promise of Sonsodo turn around by May

Goa: Uphill task for Margao civic body to keep promise of Sonsodo turn around by May

BJP hits back at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, asks 'do you have democracy in your party?'

BJP hits back at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, asks 'do you have democracy in your party?'

RBI hikes repo rate by 50 basis to cool inflation; highest since 2019

RBI hikes repo rate by 50 basis to cool inflation; highest since 2019