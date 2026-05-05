'Seconds Away From Safety': 2 Women Crushed To Death By Speeding Train At Bakhtiyarpur Station In Bihar | Video | X @manas_muduli

A shocking and heart-wrenching video has surfaced on social media platforms, showing two women being killed after being struck by a high-speed passing train at Bakhtiyarpur Railway Station. CCTV footage captured the entirety of the incident, sending shockwaves among those present on the platform and viewers alike.

The incident took place on May 4 (Monday) at around 2:30 pm. In the viral video, Bakhtiyarpur Railway Station is seen bustling with passengers. At the same time, two women are seen on the railway tracks, trying to get onto the platform by crossing them. They are also carrying bags.

They appear to be in a rush, though at first it isn’t clear why, but seconds later it becomes evident. Both women are seen hurrying toward the platform, attempting to climb onto it as quickly as possible. Sensing the urgency, two travellers came to their aid but were unable to pull them up. One man even fell while trying to help one of the women onto the platform, while the other man abandoned his attempt.

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In the video, both women are seen looking to their left with visible concern. The source of their worry was the Farakka Express, which was approaching at great speed.

In the clip, the Farakka Express is seen rapidly approaching and crushing them after they got caught between the platform and the speeding train. The train ran over them, and the visuals disturbed those present at the station.

Following the tragic incident, operations at the station were halted for a brief period. Railway staff later cleared the tracks, leading to the resumption of services. The bodies were also recovered.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been confirmed, and the Government Railway Police (GRP) has launched an investigation into the matter.