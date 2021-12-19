Second meeting of J&K delimitation commission to be held tomorrow; Farooq Abdullah, other MPs likely to participate

The second meeting of delimitation commission will be held tomorrow, December 20, reported news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to ANI, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, Jitendra Singh, and other MPs likely to participate.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference will meet Delimitation Commission on December 20.

The Central government has constituted a Delimitation Commission headed by Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai for the purpose of delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in Lok Sabha, the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai informed that the delimitation of constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir will be completed as soon as possible adding that the commission held extensive consultation with various stakeholders in the Union Territory.

He said that the Commission has held extensive consultation with various stakeholders like State Election Commissioner of UT of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Secretary, Registrar General of India, Surveyor General of India, District Election Officers of all 20 districts.

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 12:05 PM IST