Second death in Kerala due to Scrub Typhus

Thiruvananthapuram: A 39-year-old woman, Sabitha died of Scrub Typhus disease in Parassal, Thiruvananthpuram district. She had been suffering from the disease for the past 15 days and passed away on Sunday morning.

Earlier on Thursday, Ashwathi, a 15-year-old girl, died at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district due to Scrub Typhus. She was awaiting the results of her 10th standard board examination when she contracted the disease and passed away.

State health minister Veena George has directed a special medical team to visit the native place where Ashwathi was admitted. However, even after the state health department took precautions, the second death has increased the worries of the health workers and the department.

Scrub Typhus is an infectious disease caused by the Orientia tsutsugamushi, a mite-borne bacterium. It may be noted that chigger mites, the larval stage of mites, transmit the disease from rats, squirrels, rabbits and dogs.

Veena George said that the state health department is monitoring the situation.

